City took in nearly 500 people at emergency shelters during winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin said 475 people stayed inside its emergency shelters as frigid weather moved in Thursday. For many people experiencing homelessness, it was an opportunity to get connected to temporary or permanent housing options.

Friday afternoon, as the sun came out and the ice melted, there were still dozens of people, unhoused, preparing to get through another round of cold weather.

“We don’t just pop into these communities. We are invited in,” said Yasmine Smith with the Austin Area Urban League.

Smith spent her Friday at a shelter with a coalition of nonprofits to put together warming kits to prepare the dozens of others embarking on another night of cold weather.

Smith’s organization and a handful of other local nonprofits set up an emergency shelter in east Austin during the winter storm. Together, they took in roughly 32 people who are unhoused — some of them first-time connections for these nonprofits.

Yasmine Smith’s organization, Austin Area Urban League, checks on people experiencing homelessness Friday afternoon after ice storm. (KXAN/Kaitlyn Karmout)

“It’s not only intake, but also having a partner organization come in and do a coordinated assessment,” said Smith. “While they are there, we can get them fed and into holistic services,” said Smith.

Smith said each of the people staying at the east Austin emergency shelter was also COVID tested and put in pods accordingly.

The City of Austin also activated warming centers and temporary emergency shelters but reported they were closed Friday evening.