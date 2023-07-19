Two men sit outside of Caritas downtown. Temperatures are expected to hit nearly 110 Tuesday (KXAN photo/Grace Reader)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council is expected to vote on a one-year contract with Family Endeavors to run homeless shelter operations at the Marshalling Yard, near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

A memo from the city in May showed the city plans to use the location as a temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness. The contract is worth just north of $9.1 million.

According to a city memo, a portion of the 70,000-square-foot building will be used to create up to 300 additional emergency shelter beds. The goal is to use the shelter for roughly a year while more permanent shelter is created, the memo said.

The Marshalling Yard was built to be an extension of the Austin Convention Center where trucks could be parked and materials could be stored, according to its website.

Several local groups have vocalized concerns about the plan on social media including the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance, which cited “lack of clarity on what resources will be provided or how the shelter will be built to best serve people. It also doesn’t include a plan for what happens after one year.”

KXAN reached out to Endeavors earlier this week. They were not available for an interview until after the item was voted on.