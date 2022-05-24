AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the City of Austin tries to fill the gap in lifeguards, it said it will resume normal Monday operations at Barton Springs Pool beginning Memorial Day, May 30.

The Aquatic Division of the Parks and Recreation Department has 234 of the 750 lifeguards needed to operate city pools.

According to the city, lifeguards can earn up to $1,250 in bonuses, and the pay ranges from $16 to $19 an hour depending on experience and certifications.

Staff get paid sick leave, a free bus pass and flexible scheduling.

You can find job applications, training information and bonus details online.

A second tier of pools will begin opening June 6. To be able to staff the pools opening then, the Aquatic Division needs 375 lifeguards ready to work.

Here’s a list of tier two pools:

Balcones

Dick Nichols

Dove Springs

Garrison

Govalle

Montopolis

Northwest

Rosewood

Shipe

Westenfield

Additional pools will be opened as more lifeguards are hired and ready to work.