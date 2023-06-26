AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin city leaders will hold a press conference Monday morning to share “important health and safety information” as temperatures are expected to climb well past 100° again today.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Travis County Monday, and the KXAN First Warning Weather Team forecasts excessive heat to last at least until the end of the month.

Mayor Kirk Watson will lead the 10 a.m. press conference. He’ll be joined by Ken Snipes, director of Austin Homeland Security and Emergency Management; Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority; Stuart Reilly, interim general manager of Austin Energy, and Austin-Travis County EMS Asst. Chief Wesley Hopkins.

Speakers will share efforts to help residents keep cool, as well as energy conservation information.

KXAN will stream this morning’s press conference in this story at 10 a.m.