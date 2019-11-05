City to begin closing Rainey Street to traffic a few nights a week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Walking through Rainey Street may get easier as city leaders are considering closing down the neighborhood to car traffic a few nights a week to help with the large crowds.

City workers told the public safety commission Monday night they would close Rainey Street to cars from River Street to Driskill Street on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. The plan begins Nov. 14 and lasts for five months.

The plan would also prohibit scooters from riding along Rainey Street and would also establish taxi zones and designated loading and unloading zones.

The city says it would work with police and neighbors to evaluate the program. If it is well received, it could become a permanent policy.