City testing new ‘smart’ water meter reading system on 5,000 meters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is testing a new way to monitor water usage.

Austin Water started a pilot project for Austin’s smart water reading system, My ATX Water, with almost 5,000 meters to test the system’s capabilities and see what challenges arise from the updated program.

The city is starting the pilot in the River Place/Glenlake, Long Canyon and Windsor Park/Mueller neighborhoods. Nearly 3,000 meters in the pilot are in the Windsor Park/Mueller neighborhood.

The city council approved contracts on March 26 so Austin Water could modernize meter reading, and over the next five years, the project will replace more than 230,000 analog meters with electronic meters connected to a wireless network. It also allows for a customer portal that displays daily water usage, and customers can sign up for notifications.

“Austin Water is committed to affordability for our customers and has worked with the Texas Water Development Board to secure low interest loans to fund the majority of the project,” said Greg Meszaros, Austin Water director.

“This project will provide our customers and the utility much more data about water use, allow easier communication with customers through the new customer portal, and will improve billing accuracy. We look forward to bringing this improvement to our customers over the next five years,” Meszaros said.

Following the 1-year testing pilot, meters will be installed in phases over four years. Once it’s done, it will eliminate the need for manual water meeting.