City temporarily closes Barton Springs Pool due to flooding

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Flooding is preventing people from swimming in Barton Springs Pool for the time being.
The Austin Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday afternoon the pool, located at 2131 William Barton Drive, is temporarily closed because of those conditions.
The city did not provide a timeline of when the pool will reopen, and instead stated it’s “closely monitoring these flood conditions,” according to a news release.
The city shared swimmers can still check out a number of other pools around Austin. Those include:
- Deep Eddy Pool
- Springwoods Pool
- Bartholomew Pool
- Shipe Pool
- Govalle Pool
- Stacy Pool
Hours and days of operation for pools are available on the Austin Parks and Recreation Department website.