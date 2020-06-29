City starts e-scooter parking, charging pilot program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rather than dumping it on a curb after you’re done, the city is entering a partnership to actually have a place to park an e-scooter rental.

The city has partnered with Swiftmile for a six-month pilot using the company’s universal parking and charging stations in an effort to reduce sidewalk clutter, increase accessibility and increase availability of fully-charged scooters.

There’s no cost to park a scooter at one of the 10 stations sprinkled throughout downtown and other high scooter traffic areas.

The selected locations were based on scooter traffic data the city has been collecting since April 2018.

The locations are:

900 Electric Dr.

609 Davis St.

1100 E. 5th St.

2104 Guadalupe St.

601 Congress Ave.

401 Congress Ave.

500 W. 2nd St.

302 E. Cesar Chavez

114 Barton Springs Rd.

1412 S. Congress Ave.

The pilot is in two phases — the first phase will just be parking for scooters and no charging. The second phase, tentatively scheduled for late August, will install batteries for charging as well as parking scooters. The city says it could move the start of the second phase due to decreased ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.