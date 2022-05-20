AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin settled a lawsuit Thursday with a woman who was filmed in an Austin Fire Department locker room by a former supervisor.

The city approved the $85,000 settlement in Kelly Gall’s lawsuit, which was filed in November 2018.

The former supervisor and AFD lieutenant, James Baker, pleaded guilty in 2018 to putting a hidden camera in the changing room meant for female firefighters and filming Gall, who was the only woman assigned to that station at the time.

Baker was given a deferred adjudication probation of five years. Additionally, he also can never be a firefighter, EMT or EMT instructor again, according to KXAN’s previous reporting.

Baker was also sued by Gall in the 2018 lawsuit.