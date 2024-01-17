AUSTIN (KXAN) — More children will soon have a place to play in Austin.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department is working with the Austin Parks Foundation to design the city’s first all abilities playground.

It’ll be built in the Onion Creek Metropolitan Park in Southeast Austin.

On Thursday, a virtual community meeting will take place for the public to plan this playground.

“Folks that are using the park today, they can tell us what they’d like to see,” said Ricardo Soliz, division manager at the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department. “They can see the vision plan for the park.”

The all-abilities playground will offer accessibility and inclusivity for children with disabilities and special needs, APF and PARD said.

“There’s a lot of playgrounds in Austin but they’re not designed with everyone in mind,” said Katie Kennedy, marketing director at Austin Parks Foundation. “This playground will give everyone in Austin a place to grow, play and explore.

In addition to the playground, the park will also add handicap accessible restrooms, shaded picnic pavilions and pedestrian trails.

The first phase of this project kicks off on Thursday, with a series of virtual and in-person meetings aimed at developing ideas on the playground design.

The first virtual community meeting will take place on Thursday from 6:30 till 8 p.m. Click here to register for the virtual meeting.

A community survey will be made available immediately after the meeting.

“We specifically want to hear from members of the disability community, so we can ensure their needs are met with this project,” Kennedy said.

According to APF and PARD, the first phase of the all abilities playground is projected to cost between $8 million and $10 million. They said it will be fully funded through an APF partnership with the Powell Foundation, Austin Community Foundation and Garrison Family Foundation.

PARD and APF said they expect the final playground design to be approved this summer. Construction is projected to break ground in 2026, which would then take another 12-18 months to complete.