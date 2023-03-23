AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin says only 26 people remained at the Salvation Army downtown shelter on March 17, just one month after the shelter announced it would close.

According to a memo released Wednesday from the City of Austin Homeless Strategy Division, 71 people left the downtown shelter since Feb. 17.

The city memo says the Salvation Army reports that clients have gone to a variety of locations, including the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH), the Austin Shelter for Women and Children, A New Entry, Community First! Village, Lifeworks, the SAFE shelter, as well as hotels provided through Front Steps veterans programming, and other permanent rental housing.

The memo says others have reunified with family or have gone to self-paid hotels. One person asked for access to a previously offered transfer to The Salvation Army facility in Dallas. 17 have gone to an unknown destination or ended up in unsheltered homelessness.

Of the 26 that remained on March 17, the memo says 6 have plans to relocate next week.

On Feb. 17, Salvation Army announced it would be closing its downtown shelter March 15, citing it could not continue to offer the desired level and quality of care due to the age and condition of the facility.

But on March 10, the Salvation Army said it would be extending its downtown shelter operations for up to 30 days in order to relocate clients.