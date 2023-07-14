AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a memo sent Friday, Interim City Manager Jesus Garza addressed concerns about Austin Animal Center.

AAC, the designated municipal shelter for the City of Austin and unincorporated Travis County, provides shelter to thousands of animals annually, as well as provides animal protection and pet resource services, according to the memo.

“Over the last few years, AAC has seen a record number of animals enter its facility which has presented a less than ideal situation in housing and caring for more animals than the shelter was originally constructed to house,” Garza said. “ I recognize this has been a difficult situation for the staff, volunteers, and the animals in our care.”

Garza said Devan Desai was asked to return to the City of Austin on a temporary assignment to focus on evaluating and implementing recommendations regarding Resolution No. 20220728-098, which addresses the city’s No Kill policies and practices.