City report says racial disparity in vehicle stops by APD exists and is getting worse

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People of color are still being stopped by Austin Police Department officers at disproportionately higher rates than the percentage of their population in Austin, a new city report says.

The report released jointly by the City’s Office of Police Oversight, Office of Innovation and Equity Office, concluded not only that people of color are being stopped at a higher percentage, but “that racial disparity in vehicle stops exists and is worsening.”

The offices analyzed APD vehicle stop data from 2015-2018 and the race/ethnicity of the people pulled over to “better understand how various racial/ethnic groups in Austin experience motor vehicle stops,” a city press release says.

The offices looked at the data within the context of the Austin City Council’s Strategic Direction 2023 priority of Fair Administration of Justice, the report says.

Black drivers are stopped at the highest rate against their population at 6%, the report says. There were 17,754 stops involving black drivers in Austin in 2018, and that accounted for 15% of the total traffic stops. The Austin adult population (18 and older) is 8% black at 63,919, resulting in the difference. That’s up 2% from 2015, the report says.

Hispanic and Latino vehicle stops are stopped at a 3% difference than their population. Asian drivers are stopped 4% less than their population, and Caucasian drivers are stopped at 5% less than their population.

2018 motor vehicle stops by race/ethnicity versus 2018 City of Austin voting age population. (Chart for the city report)

From 2015-2018, the differences in stops have increased for Black and Hispanic/Latino drivers while they have dropped for Caucasian drivers. Asian drivers has stayed relatively steady, according to the report.

2015-18 motor vehicle stops by race/ethnicity versus 2015-18 City of Austin voting age population. (Chart from the city report)

The report also showed where APD officers make the most arrests from vehicle stops and where they issue the most warnings and field observations. The difference is stark — they clearly make the most arrests in east Austin and issue the most warnings in west Austin.