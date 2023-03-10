Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 10, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A KXAN viewer sent in a picture showing a sign for permitted parking clipped over a handicap-accessible parking sign near the convention center in downtown Austin.

The viewer said he struggled to find parking, and ultimately found a spot six blocks away, while “walking for [him] is quite difficult.”

KXAN reached out to the City about the signage.

The Austin Transportation Department (ATD) said during special events, such as SXSW, the City has to remove some on-street parking spots to accommodate temporary road closures and vehicles that need to load and unload for the event.

ATD added: “When possible, the City prioritizes closing blocks without any Americans with Disability Act (ADA)-accessible parking. However, occasionally the City does have to temporarily remove ADA-accessible on-street spots to allow event operations to continue safely.”

Regarding the area the viewer wrote in about, ATD said Parking Services staff “evaluated the conditions and re-opened the ADA-accessible space.”

You can view street closures and parking availability on this map on the city’s website.