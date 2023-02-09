AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Tuesday, the City of Austin announced it relaunched its Warrant Amnesty Program. The city said the program helps people take care of unpaid citations and/or outstanding warrants without the threat of arrest.

According to information from the city, people who resolve active warrants will have the warrant fees waived, but they must contact the court to take advantage of this program.

“No officers will be sent out to take defendants into custody during this time frame, and those who come to any Austin Municipal Court or Community Court location voluntarily will not be arrested,” the city said.

The program launched Monday, and the city said it would run through March 3. The city said it is only available for active cases in front of the Austin Municipal Court or Downtown Austin Community Court.

The city said there were options available for people not able to pay immediately, such as payment plans, community service or hardship waivers for those who qualify.

“The direct assistance offered by this program provides meaningful opportunities for court staff to help Austinites, as well as improve trust, transparency, and perception of the court and criminal justice system,” the city said.

During the program, the city said judges and prosecutors would be available to review cases, discuss options and issue appropriate orders.

Schedule:

Municipal Court cases – 6800 Burleson Road, Building 310, Suite 175

Monday: 8:30 to 11 a.m. & 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

8:30 to 11 a.m. & 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday: 8:30 to 11 a.m. & 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

8:30 to 11 a.m. & 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday: 8:30 to 11 a.m. & 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

8:30 to 11 a.m. & 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday : 8:30 to 11 a.m., 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. & 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.

: 8:30 to 11 a.m., 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. & 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. Friday: 8:30 to 11 a.m. & 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

If an individual does not need to speak to a judge, they can visit a substation during operating hours:

North Center, 12425 Lamplight Village

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Downtown Austin Community Court cases – 505 Barton Springs Road

Monday – Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. & 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This is the first year since COVID that the courts are offering the Warrant Amnesty program.