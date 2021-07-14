City plans to install art along section of Spicewood Springs Road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin wants help deciding what kind of art should be installed on one northwest Austin road as it undergoes construction.

The city will spend $182,000 on the art project along Spicewood Springs Road between Loop 360 and Mesa Drive.

It’s part of the city’s Art in Public Places initiative.

Before they hire an artist, the city wanted feedback from those who live in the area.

The artwork is just one improvement coming to that area. Crews will work to create two-vehicle lanes each way with left turn lanes.

$17 million was approved as part of the 2016 regional mobility bond to make improvements to the area.

Learn more about the city’s art initiative online.