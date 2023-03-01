AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s recently appointed interim city manager announced several “key leadership changes” Wednesday.

Rey Arellano, the assistant city manager, is retiring, according to a release. Jacqueline Yaft, the executive director of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is resigning, it said.

“Rey and Jacqueline have each served this city for several years, and it is important to me that we thank them for their many contributions,” Interim City Manager Jesús Garza said. “I wish them all the best.”

Garza also announced he’s bringing several staff members to the city to assist his interim:

Joe Canales, the former deputy city manager, will serve as special assistant to the interim city manager

Bruce Mills, former assistant chief of the Austin Police Department, will serve as interim assistant city manager over public safety

Jim Smith, former Executive Director of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, will be put back in that role in the interim

Laura Huffman, founder of Civicsol and former assistant city manager for the City of Austin, will serve as a consultant in change management

“I am confident that this group of seasoned professionals—who are here on an interim basis—can help deliver on those issues the way the public and Council expects, laying a solid foundation for the future,” Garza said.