AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re thinking about hosting a bonfire or grilling in one of Austin’s parks — don’t. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is cautioning against any type of burning due to dangerous fire conditions occurring in Texas right now.

KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team said elevated fire danger continues into the weekend for most of the Hill Country and Austin metro counties in our area. Out in Eastland, Texas, which is west of Fort Worth, multiple wildfires broke out, burning approximately 40,000 acres, destroying homes and prompting evacuations for small communities.

PARD said it has issued a burning restriction that starts Friday and goes until further notice. The restriction prohibits building fires and grilling in city parks, greenbelts and preserves. This includes using wood or charcoal barbeque pits, grills and/or smokers. As always, smoking isn’t allowed in any city parks.

PARD said propane stoves are allowed in designated picnic areas only.

Park Rangers will be enforcing the burn ban, according to the department, and if found, violators could be fined between $300 and $500.

PARD plans to lift the restrictions when fire conditions subside and when it’s safe to do so. It will alert the community when that happens.

Learn more about wildfires from the City of Austin online.