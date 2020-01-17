Austin no longer plans to stabilize Shoal Creek slope from landslides

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin announced Friday morning it is changing its strategy to deal with the massive Shoal Creek landslide that occurred in May 2018. It says it now plans to shift from a strategy of slope stabilization to one of flood risk reduction.

City workers issued a memo Thursday night saying they are still trying to figure out how to fix the Shoal Creek area two years after the landslide nearly wiped out homes and destroyed the trail.

The landslide deposited rock, soil and debris in the creek and made it less effective to carry flood waters downstream. That also increased the chance of flooding on Lamar Boulevard, the city said.

The Watershed Protection Department said it expects to have a new construction plan with cost estimates done by March 1.

Removal of the debris and widening the creek in certain areas are a big part of the plan to mitigate flood risk.

Another part of those plans would include construction of a new segment of the hike-and-bike trail in that area. The trail would replace about 500 feet made impassable due to the landslide.

Plans also include a wastewater line to replace the old one damaged by the landslide.

The city’s original plan was to stabilize the slope, but after negotiations between contractors and homeowners didn’t get anywhere, the city couldn’t get the required easements to do the work.

Homeowners objected to restrictions that had to be placed on their property to ensure the integrity of the slope stabilization system, and that in part caused the city to change plans.

The city now will get community feedback before moving ahead with any project.