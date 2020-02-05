City opens cold shelters as temperatures expected to drop below freezing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin has activated its cold shelters for Wednesday night.

In the midst of what has been the second-warmest winter on record in Austin, a quick return to more typical winter weather is settling in with wind chills falling below freezing in many areas of Central Texas.

Single adults looking for shelter are asked to head to the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) by 5:15 p.m. Families looking for shelter need to report to the Salvation Army by 7 p.m.

The criteria for activating the shelters are temperatures falling below 35 degrees wet and 32 degrees dry, according to the city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management office.

More information on the city’s cold shelters can be found by calling the shelter hotline at 512-305-4233.