City officials talk about plan bringing employees back to workplaces

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City of Austin officials held a virtual news conference at 11 a.m. Friday to discuss updates regarding the Parks and Recreation Department, Austin Public Library, Animal Services and Code Department.

City Manager Spencer Cronk and other department leaders detailed how the city is going to modify operations and reintegrate employees in the workplace, starting as early as June 1.

“While we’ve had to adjust and modify city departments to ensure our safety I want the community too know we are working on plans to make sure we continue to provide the highest level of public service,” said Cronk.

“As the state reopens, the city is evaluating how to reintegrate employees into the workforce.”

The city’s human resources department, Austin Public Health and the departments worked on a phased plan to bring employees back. Right now, all employees not considered essential are still urged to work remotely. As Texas begins to reopen, so will the city, they say.

Data and work environments will be reassessed every 28 days to determine the next steps in bringing additional employees back into the workplace, the city says.

Parks and Recreation Department

The city will reopen nine pools the first week of June, starting with three on Monday. But it still has not set a date to reopen Barton Springs or Deep Eddy Pool.

The pools they’ll open are:

June 1 Govalle Pool – Open from 1-7 p.m. Closed Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Lap lanes will be closed. Rosewood Pool – Open from 1-7 p.m. Closed Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. One lap lane will remain open. Shipe Pool – Open from 1-7 p.m. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Lap lanes will be closed.

June 2 Big Stacy Pool – Open on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and weekends from 1-7 p.m. Closed Monday, Friday and Saturday. Lap swimming only allowed on weekdays.

June 5 Mabel Davis Pool – Open from 1-7 p.m. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Two lap lanes will be open. Northwest Pool – Open from 1-7 p.m. Closed Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Six lap lanes will be open. Walnut Creek Pool – Open from 1-7 p.m. Closed Monday, Wednesday and Sunday. Three lap lanes will be open.

June 6 Bartholomew Pool – Open from 1-7 p.m. Closed Monday, Wednesday and Friday. One lap lanes will be open and slides will be closed.



According to the department, the pools chosen to reopen are based on the levels of appropriately certified lifeguard staff. Splash pads will remain closed for the immediate future. PARD has also canceled its swim team program for 2020.

Public Libraries

Director of Libraries Roosevelt Weeks said that, starting June 1, bookdrops will reopen at all libraries so residents can begin returning books. He said that starting June 8, curbside service will be offered at the following locations:

Central Library

Manchaca

Luis

Southeast Harver

Windsor Park

University Hill

North Village

Spicewood Springs

Milwood

Animal Services

Don Bland, Chief of Animal Services, says his department has continued to take in injured and sick animals. He said they have taken in around 950 animals. Bland also said many of the animals taken in have been fostered and adopted.

“We have sent 763 animals to foster. Those families have been amazing, of that over 400 have been adopted out of that foster,” explained Bland.

Adoptions Centers will reopen starting June 1.