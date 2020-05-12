City of Jonestown looking to cut down on boat parties in popular Devil’s Cove area of Lake Travis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Jonestown is looking to crack down on rowdy boat parties in the Devil’s Cove area on Lake Travis. The cove continues to be a spot where people can be seen ignoring social distancing guidelines.

Large groups gathering on boats and rafts over the past couple of weekends prompted Jonestown city leaders to host a virtual meeting with city residents Monday.

During that meeting, city leaders discussed putting ordinances in place that would curb some of the activity in that area.

City planners say while they cannot stop anyone from passing through on a boat and cannot stop private boat owners from anchoring in the cove, they can legally stop businesses making a profit from anchoring their boats.

Jonestown Mayor Paul Johnson says the homeowners who have property surrounding Devil’s Cove also technically own the floor under the water, where people drop their anchors. That, planners say, would give the city legal rights to ban party barges and recreational boating businesses from dropping anchors in the cove, because they would be making money by using someone else’s private property.

Mayor Jones compared it to a food truck trying to set up shop in a homeowner’s front yard.

It’s an issue residents say they’ve been bringing forward to the city for years. City leaders said Monday that they would consult with legal counsel, then potentially move forward with drafting ordinances.

In Monday’s meeting, Jonestown leaders also discussed how difficult it can be for its Lake Patrol to handle the large crowds. Jonestown’s Lake Patrol is usually only in operation from Memorial Day to Labor Day, but the city began its patrols on the water about a month early this year because of how busy the lake has been.

“Jonestown’s small,” said Jonestown Planning and Zoning Vice Chair Anthony Macina. “It’s got a very small police force, and it’s very difficult. It’s got one boat. Very difficult to police 500 boats, and they can’t be in the cove all the time.”

That one boat is generally staffed with two officers. It is not out on the water all day, every day.

During Monday’s meeting, increasing patrol shifts on the lake was discussed, however Mayor Johnson told KXAN that’s dependent on staffing and funding. He says the officers who do lake patrol are also sometimes needed on land.

When in the water, those officers patrol other popular spots, including Starnes Island and the Sandy Creek Arm. Johnson says the county’s current Stay Home Work Safe order is hard to enforce, because as soon as officers move to another area, the parties they’ve broken up can get right back together.

According to the local office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, recreational boating is not considered an essential or reopened business under the current Austin-Travis County “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders. Additionally, HSEM adds that while the state order doesn’t prohibit people from being on the lake, it does say people should be minimizing in-person contact with people who don’t live in the same household.

KXAN found that a number of recreational boating businesses are operating, however, allowing reservations and rentals. Some companies told KXAN they’re limiting their rentals to just families or a maximum of ten people per boat.

Others, like Lakeway Marina, are still renting out party barges.

When KXAN’s Jacqulyn Powell called Monday, an employee told her Lakeway Marina would still allow up to 17 people on a rented party barge.

One boat rental company that’s choosing to stay closed for the time being told KXAN that none of the boatinf businesses have gotten enough guidance from the county to actually know whether they can safely or legally reopen, yet.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies haven’t seen party barges in the area they patrol. If they do, a spokesperson for TCSO says the deputies would call in the Fire Marshal to cite the business for operating illegally.

KXAN recently reported that TCSO does not patrol some popular coves like Devil’s Cove, because those areas are out of its jursidiction. Devil’s Cove is in Jonestown’s jurisdiction. The Lower Colorado River Authority and Texas Parks and Wildlife do also patrol those areas, however those agencies say they enforce state regulations.

The LCRA says it doesn’t have the authority to enforce local orders like the county’s Stay Home, Work Safe order.