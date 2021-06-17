City of Austin weighs allowing beer, wine sales at Zilker Café

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wine and beer sales may soon be a reality at Barton Springs Pool in Austin.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department wants community feedback on whether to allow the Zilker Café to sell wine and beer.

In order to make that happen — the café must get a conditional use permit.

PARD staff said people won’t be able to take their beverage and go anywhere around the pool.

When it comes to dealing with intoxicated people, the department said pool staff will have that responsibility.

Some community members have concerns about that, which they voiced during a virtual meeting via Zoom Thursday evening.

“I’m wondering what the lifeguards think about this. How do they feel about pulling drunk people out of the pool,” one Austinite asked.

PARD said it is considering surveying the lifeguards to get their input on the proposal.

City officials will continue to meet about this potential change to the Zilker Café through August.

Here is the current project schedule, according to PARD: