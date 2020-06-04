City of Austin websites go down, hackers take credit in protest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s websites went offline early Thursday morning, and a group of hackers took credit, claiming it was a protest against the Austin Police Department.

The hackers known as Anonymous said they were the ones who took the city’s website, austintexas.gov, offline. This morning it appeared to just impact the user-facing web pages. The outages were intermittent throughout the morning, specifically for austintexas.gov.

KXAN contacted the Austin Police Department Thursday morning, and they said their systems were working as expected.

David Green with the City of Austin said the IT department is “looking into it.”

The group of hackers tweeted at 4:46 a.m. taking credit for it, then again at 5:45 a.m. saying “@Austin_Police you should have expected us!” and included hashtags regarding the murder of George Floyd. They also mentioned Austin police shooting and critically injuring 20-year-old Justin Howell.

The 5:45 a.m. tweet also said “more targets are coming.”

Anonymous says they’ve taken down other websites, like ones for the Minnesota Bank and Trust and United Minnesota Bank, but those sites were back up as of this writing.