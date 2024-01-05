Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin warned users about a “fraudulent” website impersonating Austin’s Park ATX app Friday, according to a press release from the Austin Transportation and Public Works Department.

The City said a sponsored website that is not connected with the Park ATX app is currently showing up at the top of Google search results for “Park ATX” on a mobile browser. The website is requesting credit card information but isn’t allowing users to start a parking session.

The website appears as am5.com, the release said. As of Friday morning, the website is still active when searched.

“The City has made its Park ATX vendor, Passport, aware of the fraudulent website and reported the issue to Google,” the release states.

The official Park ATX app allows users to pay, extend and manage their on-street parking sessions from a mobile app.

Images of the website

The release provided images of what the website looks like in a Google search as well as what users will see when they visit the site.

Screenshots of website impersonating the City of Austin’s Park ATX app. (Photo: Austin Transportation and Public Works Department)

Where to find the ‘Park ATX’ app

The City said you should search for the “Park ATX” app in the Google Play and Apple App Stores, not through the web browser.

The official Park ATX app on iOS and Android can be found on this website.