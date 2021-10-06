Austin wants EMS staging area on 6th St., but association president says they’re too short staffed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin’s update on its plan to increase safety in the downtown Entertainment District includes planning to create a dedicated EMS presence with a staging area for paramedics on Sixth Street.

It’s a plan Austin EMS Association President Selena Xie championed, however, she says Austin-Travis County EMS may not have the resources to create that staging area any time soon.

Xie says ATCEMS is close to filling all of its entry-level EMT positions but struggles to retain staff in promoted paramedic positions due to the pay they’re offered.

Xie says ATCEMS does not currently have enough paramedics to stage the Sixth Street area every weekend, in a way similar to how it does during SXSW, even though the city did include money to pay for the vehicles and equipment needed to do so in this fiscal year’s budget. She says she and others will continue to ask the city for higher pay for paramedics in an effort to retain more of them.

At 6 p.m. on KXAN, Jacqulyn Powell will explain what a Sixth Street area command post would look like and why EMS says it’s important for shooting victims and others who may get hurt in that area.