City of Austin wants community feedback on EMS chief finalists

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin on Thursday night asked the community for input on the two finalists for Austin’s emergency medical services chief.

At Thursday’s meeting, people heard directly from finalists Jasper D. Brown and Robert Luckritz.

Brown has served as interim chief of Austin-Travis County EMS after being appointed in June 2021. He has almost three decades of public safety experience, the city said. He came to ATCEMS in November 1997, and since then he’s been promoted through the ranks and has served in many roles including communications medic, commander, division commander, assistant chief of operations and chief of staff.

Luckritz has been in EMS for more than 25 years, serving in various roles. He’s currently the chief operating officer of Transformative Healthcare, an EMS, medical transportation and public health organization spanning multiple states in New England. He was previously the chief and executive director of Jersey City Medical Center EMS, the exclusive EMS provider for Jersey City, the City of Austin said.

The City of Austin wants feedback from the community about the two finalists for emergency medical services chief. PICTURED LEFT TO RIGHT: Jasper D. Brown, Robert Luckritz. (Photos Courtesy of City of Austin)

Austinites wanting to give feedback on the finalists can do so online here or by calling 311 through Monday.