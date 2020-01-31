City of Austin wants Asian community counted in the 2020 Census

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City of Austin and Travis County officials want the fastest growing population in Central Texas counted during the 2020 census.

Back in July, Austin created the Austin Asian Complete Count Committee. The volunteer committee aims to motivate the community to respond to the 2020 census. A recent study highlighted Asian Americans as being the least likely to participate.

“When they are aware the money that based purely on their headcount would come to their community and fund the school the lunch program, all the services that they are using on a daily basis, they would be more willing,” said Fang Fang, Partnership Specialist with the Census Bureau.

The 2020 census will start in March.