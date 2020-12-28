City of Austin walk-in utility payment centers temporarily closed due to COVID-19 risk

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City of Austin walk-in utility payment centers will temporarily close to the public in response to rising COVID-19 cases in Austin. Austin Public Health increased the COVID-19 community risk level to Stage 5 last week.

Starting Monday, the North Utility Customer Care Center at 8716 Research Boulevard and the South Utility Customer Care Center at 1901 West William Cannon Drive will close. The Rosewood Zaragosa Utility Customer Care Center at 2800 Webberville Road remains closed.

Customers who pay their utility bill at the walk-in centers should pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes or by mail. Customers can make payments at www.coautilities.com or to call 512-494-9400 for service needs.

Here are some other options for customers needing to make payments while payment centers are closed: