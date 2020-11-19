City of Austin Utilities reminds customers to report scam calls, texts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City of Austin Utilities wants to remind customers of Utility Scam Awareness Day on Wednesday, in an effort to help keep their information and money safe.

The goal of the day is to educate customers about tactics used by scammers, City of Austin Utilities said.

In Fiscal Year 2020, more than 2,500 City of Austin customers reported calls from utility scammers. About 59 customers fell victim to the calls and were tricked into paying more than $38,000, the city said.

Scam calls, texts, emails and in-person schemes have all increased during the coronavirus pandemic, the city said. These usually come in the form of scammers asking customers for immediate payment to prevent their services from being cut off.

Austin Energy wants to remind customers that it doesn’t call residential customers with deadlines or ask for credit card or wire information over the phone. The energy company won’t ask for payments through a pre-paid debit card, gift card, cryptocurrency or any third-party payments through apps, either.

The city also won’t ask for immediate payment in person. The city said one customer did fall for a bitcoin scam.

If you’re a customer and come across one of these scam tactics, City of Austin Utilities asks you to dial 311 or (512) 974-2000 to report the incident. If you’d like to check on your account status, you can call the Utilities Customer Contact Center at (512) 494-9400.