City of Austin to release camping ban enforcement plan Tuesday, as it goes into effect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On the streets in Austin and in circles of those trying to help the homeless, people are waiting to hear the city’s plan to implement the reinstated camping ban.

The city tells KXAN that leaders won’t be speaking about the plan until Tuesday, when the ban goes into effect. However, a city spokesman said some written information about the plan may be released Monday.

“I think it’s coming out too late,” Austin City Council member Mackenzie Kelly said of the plan during an event Monday. “My concern is why didn’t we have a plan in place? We knew this was going to happen.”

