City of Austin to increase No Refusal enforcement for 2019 holidays

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department will increase its No Refusal enforcement on Texas roads for the holidays, according to the City of Austin.

The enforcement period begins this week with Thanksgiving on Nov. 28 and will last until early January 2020.

During No Refusal, APD detectives will be able to apply for blood search warrants in cases where a driver under arrest for driving while impaired refuses to provide a voluntary breath or blood sample.

“Our goal with No Refusal is to deter impaired driving so everyone can make it home safely after their holiday parties with friends and family,” Director for Austin Transportation Director Robert Spillar said in a release.

This year, APD also enacted No Refusal periods during the July 4 holiday weekend, Austin City Limits and Halloween.

2019 DWI-related arrests by APD during No Refusal periods

Fourth of July: 44

44 Halloween: 16

16 Austin City Limits Festival: 83

Residents and visitors to Austin can go to AustinTexas.Gov/GetHomeSafe to learn about their options for a safe ride to and from holiday parties, events, and other special occasions.