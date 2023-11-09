AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin said Thursday it will host a Senior Job Fair on Nov. 16.

The free fair will be at the Texas Workforce Solutions Capital Area on 9001 N IH-35. It will start at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

The city said the fair will give people a chance to meet potential employers from the city as well as local businesses.

According to the announcement, the potential employers will hire and assist people from all backgrounds including anyone involved in the criminal justice system, those 50 and older, veterans and people with disabilities.

Anyone who wants to attend can register online, the city said.