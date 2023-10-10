AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s Human Resources Department will host a free job fair Tuesday.

The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City of Austin Permitting and Development Center. The center is located at 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Drive in central Austin.

According to the city, people from city departments and local businesses will be at the fair looking to hire people from all backgrounds.

To take part, the city asks you register at the event.

Here is list of the employers who will be at the fair.

The city said openings are available for full-time, part-time, entry level, blue collar, skilled craft and professional positions.