AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you are looking to re-enter the job market or make a mid-life career change, the City of Austin has an opportunity for you Thursday.

The city is hosting a Senior Community Job Fair Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be at Workforce Solutions Capital Area at 9001 North Interstate 35, Suite 110.

The city said it hopes to connect employers with prospective workers who are 50 years of age and older who have experience, communication and decision-making skills.

The city has a registration link on its jobs fair page.

For more information, email employment.services@austintexas.gov or call (512) 974-3210.