LIVE: City of Austin gives updates on water restoration, bottled water distribution efforts on Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Recovery from last week’s brutal winter storms is ongoing, and the City of Austin plans to update its residents on those developing efforts in a virtual news conference Monday at 3:30 p.m.

While power has mostly been restored, the city’s water utility, Austin Water, is working hard to fully lift the boil water notice that was issued for the entire city back on Wednesday. As of Monday morning, only two of 10 regions are cleared from the notice.

Bottled water distribution has also been a high priority for city administration. On Monday afternoon, the City of Austin said it got more than 118,000 cases of water for the community. So far, critical facilities and shelters have received more than 22,000 cases, and vulnerable populations have gotten about 29,000 cases, the city said. Residents have received about 39,000 cases through large distribution sites.

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk, Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros, City of Austin Food Policy Manager Edwin Marty and Development Services Department Director Denise Lucas will all be in attendance at the conference.

