AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we get deeper into severe weather season here in Central Texas, the City of Austin said it wanted to make sure it could respond to potential disasters for everyone.

Austin Public Health and the Office of Resilience began conducting a community survey on public health emergency response.

Teams began going door-to-door for the community assessment for public health emergency response in the Eastern Crescent of the city and Travis County, which is mainly east of Interstate 35.

APH said there are health questions and weather questions about emergency preparedness, such as having a preparedness kit, as well as if they have ever received text alerts.

The teams started Friday, and they are going to continue Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.