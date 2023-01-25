AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin will open its cold weather shelters Wednesday night ahead of temperatures in the 30s.

Shelter registration occurs between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center (OTC) at 505 Barton Springs Road.

Cold Weather Shelter Activation Thresholds:

32 degrees or colder overnight

35 degrees, with rain/wet

35 degrees, with wind chill of 32 or colder

Notification to activate:

Cold Weather Shelter Hotline updated to indicate activation – 512-305-ICEE (4233)

APH sends an email to a community communication portal and other organizations involved in outreach and information to unsheltered individuals.

HSEM sends a text to phone numbers registered on the alert system.

For information on how to access the shelter, you can call 512-305-4233 and follow http://www.austintexas.gov/alerts.