AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin will open its cold weather shelters Wednesday night ahead of temperatures in the 30s.
Shelter registration occurs between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center (OTC) at 505 Barton Springs Road.
Cold Weather Shelter Activation Thresholds:
- 32 degrees or colder overnight
- 35 degrees, with rain/wet
- 35 degrees, with wind chill of 32 or colder
Notification to activate:
- Cold Weather Shelter Hotline updated to indicate activation – 512-305-ICEE (4233)
- APH sends an email to a community communication portal and other organizations involved in outreach and information to unsheltered individuals.
- HSEM sends a text to phone numbers registered on the alert system.
For information on how to access the shelter, you can call 512-305-4233 and follow http://www.austintexas.gov/alerts.