City of Austin suspends camp registration due to vendor’s system-wide outage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department has decided to suspend registration on Saturday for Nature and Adventure camps.

The executive team made the move because their vendor had a system-wide outage Saturday morning. They are expected to release a memo to city council on Monday, Feb. 10, explaining what registration issues happened and provide background information on registration.

In the release, they also apologized for the inconvenience the outage caused.

Registration will be delayed for one week. The schedule will resume as follows: