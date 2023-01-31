AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin announced that all regular, non-essential city operations would be suspended beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday and running through Wednesday.

Initially, the city had said Monday evening that city offices and facilities would remain open during regular business hours Tuesday, save for some delayed or reduced services due to the weather.

In the Tuesday afternoon updates, officials cited the Nation Weather Service’s Winter Storm Warning being extended into Thursday morning as cause for the change.

With the increasing probability of both freezing rain and sustained freezing or below-freezing temperatures through this evening and into Wednesday, the City of Austin will suspend all regular non-essential operations effective 2:00 PM today, January 31, 2023 through Wednesday, February 1, 2023. During this time, all essential public safety services will continue and essential employees will continue responding to the winter weather event. City of Austin news release

A spokesperson said department heads decide whether their personnel can work remotely or need to report to an office during inclement weather. As for citywide closures, that falls under the discretion of City Manager Spencer Cronk’s office, the spokesperson added.

All Tuesday and Wednesday trash, recycling, composting, bulk and brush collections have been suspended until a later date this week. Carts should remain on the curb for staff to collect once conditions improve.

Both the Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center and the public drop-off at the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant will be closed on Wednesday.

Austin Municipal Court and the Downtown Austin Community Court delayed their openings until 10 a.m. Tuesday, but are now closed, effective as of 2 p.m.

Parks and Recreation Department closures are detailed online.

All Austin Public Library locations will close Tuesday through Wednesday, save for the following being used as daytime warming centers:

Terrazas and Walnut Creek Library branches: Available Tuesday until 5 p.m.; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday

Austin Central Library’s Special Events Center: Available until 6 p.m. Tuesday only

Officials added the city has escalated to a Level 2: Limited Emergency Operations Center activation and will watch weather conditions and deliver updates as needed.

Updates on City operations and emergency information is available online or by calling 3-1-1.