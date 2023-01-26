AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sending your kid to Austin’s summer camp this year? The city is now offering early registration for financial aid and inclusion programs.

Austin residents with approved financial aid and those seeking adaptive and inclusion support programs can register in person and by phone from Feb. 18 through 24. Registration times vary based on location. Evening and weekend times are available.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department, or PARD, provides accessible, diverse, and inclusive summer camps, and it now offers early registration for community participants who qualify for financial aid, adaptive and inclusion support programs. There are camps for youth (ages 5 to 12) and for teens (ages 12 to 15) at select locations.

According to PARD, therapeutic summer programs embrace the diversity that defines Austin and work to ensure that all individuals are accepted, included, and welcomed to participate, play, and recreate together with a team of Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialists (CTRS) and Inclusion Aids.

Austin residents can register for therapeutic summer programs beginning Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. Non-Austin residents can register beginning Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.

PARD also offers visual and performing arts, culture and history summer camps, which the department says preserve and protect the past, celebrate Austin’s diversity, build community, and develop awareness and appreciation for the arts.

Austin residents can register for culture and arts summer camps beginning Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Non-Austin residents can register beginning Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.

There are also nature-based summer camps. Those provide hands-on educational and recreational activities that increase appreciation for the natural environment and awareness of the conservation ethic, PARD said in a press release.

Austin residents can register for nature-based summer camps beginning Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. Non-Austin residents can register beginning Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.

Community recreation center summer camps have a youth development philosophy that focuses on providing opportunities to enhance their interests, skills and abilities through intentional programming and quality experiences that help develop social, emotional, ethical, physical and cognitive competencies, according to PARD.

Austin residents can register for community recreation center summer camps beginning March 4 at 10 a.m. Non-Austin residents can register beginning March 4 at 12 p.m.

For more information about Summer Camps, visit AustinTexas.gov/SummerCamp.