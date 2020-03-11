City of Austin still looking for over 500 lifeguards for summer season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As temperatures warm up and Austin residents get ready to go swimming in Barton Creek, the Aquatic Division of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department says they still need over 500 new lifeguards for the upcoming summer season.

The department says it needs 518 more lifeguards to meet its goal of 750 by May. Applicants can begin training by Monday, March 16, and the department announced it is offering scholarships for the training course.

Applicants between 15 and 16 years old are required to have a parent present during the interview. 17-year-old applicants need to have a parent’s signature on their application paperwork.

The lifeguard positions start at $15 an hour and require no previous experience and staff members will receive free bus passes.

Those interested can apply in person at the Aquatic Division office, 2818 San Gabriel St., on the March Hiring Day, March 28, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Applications can also be submitted online at lifeguardaustin.org.