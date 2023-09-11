Children play at the splash pad at Pease Park on Aug. 11, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin on Monday announced it would be shortening the hours for most splash pads for the rest of the season to conserve water amid the ongoing drought.

The city’s parks and recreation department said in a release, “In an effort to balance the public’s need to access water with water conservation, the Aquatic Division of the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is modifying splash hours for the remainder of the Splash Pad Season (through October 31).”

All city splash pads except Liz Carpenter and Pease Park will operate under the following hours:

Monday-Friday: 3-8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

New hours begin immediately.

Liz Carpenter and Pease Park splash pads will operate on their regular schedules.

A full list of splash pads and pools and their schedules can be found online.