City of Austin seeks community feedback on future of Zilker Park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites got another chance to let the Parks and Recreation Department know what they want to see at Zilker Park.

A second community discussion was held Tuesday night. The city is looking at ways to improve the park for future generations.

One of the main things they’re looking at is improving access to the park, so less people have to drive there.

“We’re looking at what other options can we, you know, get people safely to the park and to enjoy the park. So we’re looking at transit, we’re looking at sidewalks and walking from a pedestrian standpoint, there’s a large cycling community here in Austin as well,” Program Manager Gregory Montes said.

The city is also looking at adding more parking and improving existing facilities.

Another meeting will be held in October. A final vision plan will be presented in April.