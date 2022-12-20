AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin said Tuesday in a news release it was monitoring the Arctic weather blast that was expected to impact Central Texas beginning Thursday and will activate cold weather shelters.

The cold snap is expected to drop temperatures sharply, with wind chill temperatures falling to the single digits.

Activation for shelters is also contracted via the Austin Area Urban League (AAUL) and is prepared to activate cold weather shelters for people in the homeless community, the release said.

However, the city said activation of shelters is determined at 9 a.m. every day by Austin Public Health (APH) using the National Weather Service (NWS) projections for the Camp Mabry location, the release said.

NWS Camp Mabry was selected for assessing temperatures due to its central location and proximity to Downtown, where a significant number of people experience homelessness, the release said.

The city will activate cold weather shelters if the forecast meets is:

32 degrees or colder overnight

32 degrees with rain/wet

32 degrees with wind chill of 32 degrees or colder

Notification to activate:

Cold Weather Shelter Hotline updated to indicate activation – 512-305-ICEE (4233)

APH sends an email to a community communication portal and other organizations involved in outreach and information to unsheltered individuals.

HSEM sends a text to phone numbers registered on the alert system.

Guidance for cold weather shelter guests:

On nights when a Cold Weather Shelter is activated, CapMetro will not require any fee/ticket for anyone that tells a driver they are going to a Cold Weather Shelter.

People can bring their belongings, as long as they can transport them to the central registration location and on to a CapMetro Bus.

Pets are allowed, if they are not aggressive, able to be around others, have a leash, and can sleep with owner. If a pet needs a crate for the evening, at the Cold Weather Shelter, individuals should let staff know at the central location when registering.

Meals will be provided at the Cold Weather Shelter

Women/Couples will be able to be at the same Cold Weather Shelter, but in a separate area, as capacity allows.

Here are some tips on how to prepare for the cold snap before it arrives Thursday.