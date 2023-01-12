AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Tuesday, the City of Austin Housing and Planning Department provided its 60-day update of the Tenant Relocation Program for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023.

In the recent memo update, the city said it held a briefing in September 2022 on the status of the program.

The status update included previous actions related to the ordinance, anticipated services to be provided through the program, the current status of program implementation, the timeline, and the need to issue the City-funded tenant relocation services solicitation and the solicitation for the requested developer fee nexus study.

In October 2022, the city said stakeholders, including tenant stabilization service providers, provided input on the needs of residents experiencing displacement from redevelopment, which was used to draft the solicitation for services.

On Nov. 17, 2022, the solicitation for the tenant relocation services was released.

The city said its Housing and Planning Department staff continues to work with the Development Services Department to implement the updated ordinance to include interior remodeling of buildings with five or more occupied units that will displace residents.

“Staff is also developing a process to establish clear roles and responsibilities for ordinance implementation, establishing guidelines and responsibilities for enforcement, and developing a solicitation for tenant relocation ordinance nexus study,” the city said.

The Tenant Notification and Relocation Ordinance, which the city adopted in Sept. 2016, was amended in April 2022.

In the memo, the city said the program was allocated additional funding in the FY23 budget.

“Understanding the urgency to address this important Council priority and community need, in FY23, the Housing and Planning Department (HPD) has funded the Tenant Relocation Program for the first time, allocating $700,000 to the City Fund in response to the ordinance,” the city said.

The Austin City Council previously requested a 30, 60 and 90-day update on the status of the Tenant Relocation Program.