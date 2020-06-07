City of Austin proposes $271.6M investment in COVID-19 relief

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is proposing to spend $271.6 million on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the rest of 2020.

That’s according to a spending framework released this week, detailing how the City plans to spend federal and local dollars on relief related to COVID-19.

It shows that the largest expenditure would be on emergency response, which the City believes will need a $105.5 million investment.

Economic support would account for $103.2 million of the expenditure, while another $62.9 million would be spent on medical and public health needs.

According to the City, emergency response consists largely of payroll expenses for City employees dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 crisis and operational adjustments necessary for responding to the pandemic.

Economic support includes a number of programs, with the largest investments marked for rental assistance – with rent payments being made directly to landlords on behalf of tenants – as well as small business assistance, financial support for individuals and utility bill assistance.

Money for medical and public health needs would also be spread among a variety of programs. The largest investment, $14.5 million, would go to emergency housing for people who are unable to self-isolate during the pandemic.