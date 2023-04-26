AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the City of Austin announced a new bonus program within the Parks and Recreation Department to attract would-be workers with a bit of extra money.

The city said the department needs cashiers, ground assistants and maintenance workers for the spring and summer. There are currently about 50 full-time temporary positions needing to be filled.

People can get up to $800 in bonuses depending on the number of hours worked, according to the city.

The city said an employee must work a certain number of hours until October 31, 2023, to be eligible. With 400 hours worked, there is a $400 bonus, and at 600 hours worked another $400 bonus would be added.

The department is also offering similar bonuses to lifeguards this summer. The jobs themselves pay $20 an hour.