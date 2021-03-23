City of Austin outlines framework for economic recovery post-pandemic, asks for feedback from you

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin has compiled an outline of opportunities to help the local economy bounce back after the coronavirus pandemic.

Called the Economic Recovery and Resiliency Framework, it includes 45 ways to “foster a more equitable, competitive and resilient post-pandemic Austin economy.”

This encompasses financial support, health and mental well services, tech help for businesses and workforce development for residents.

The City of Austin said you are welcome to review the guide and give feedback online.

In 2020, more than 125 stakeholder engagements helped out with putting together the framework, the city said. The Economic Recovery Strike Team then used feedback from different groups, including an experts panel and focus groups. The city said these focus groups were chosen with diversity in mind and to hear from voices who typically don’t join in on Austin City Council and Travis County Commission meetings.

“I am sincerely grateful for community members who shared personal accounts of COVID-19’s impact on their lives and offered their perspectives on the types of assistance needed to fully recover from the pandemic,” said Veronica Briseño, Chief Economic Recovery Officer, in a press release.

So far, the city said it has put out 12 COVID-19 financial assistance programs since March 2020. The programs distributed more than $115 million to Austinites, nonprofits and businesses hurt by the pandemic.

Additionally, Austin collaborated with local organizations to bring supportive services to the area. Here are those programs described by the city: