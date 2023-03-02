AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin said it would be opening short-term safe havens Thursday to help anyone needing a safe place to wait out the expected thunderstorm.

The city said 20 recreation centers and four public libraries would remain open until 10 p.m. The most severe impacts of storm are expected between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to the city.

According to the National Weather Service, there are severe weather threats across parts of South-Central Texas, including Austin. Risks include: